KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Education approved a contract for new Kingsport City Schools superintendent Chris Hampton.

The contract will run through June 30, 2026, with an extension through June 30, 2027, if the school board gives Hampton a satisfactory evaluation.

Under the contract, Hampton will be paid $180,000 a year in base salary along with performance bonus pay, a vehicle allowance and money for a home office.

The contract was approved in a 4–0 vote Monday.

Hampton has been serving as interim superintendent since Jeff Moorhouse retired in October.