Continued work on West Walnut project will impact drivers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A stormwater manhole installation that is part of the West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project will impact traffic in the area starting Monday, Jan. 10.

The work, to be done at the intersection of Sevier and West Walnut streets, will close part of West Walnut Street between Southwest Avenue and Sevier Street starting on Jan. 10 and lasting through Wednesday, Jan, 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, according to a release from Johnson City.

Detours will be in place during work hours, and the area will be open to traffic on nights and weekends when possible.

Road Work Map Courtesy: City of Johnson City

The release also mentioned a few other areas that will be impacted by work through Jan. 12. They are as follows:

West Watauga Avenue will be down to a single lane, with one direction entry from West State of Franklin Road to West Walnut Street.

Sevier Street will be closed between Ashe Street and West Walnut Street.

Ernest Street will also be closed.

Drivers should expect delays, obey speed limits, and use caution when in construction zones.

You can find more information on the project on the City’s website.