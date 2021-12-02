Continued underground infrastructure work to impact traffic in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City is continuing work on underground infrastructure and the work will have an impact on traffic flow throughout the area.

Beginning tonight, crews will be working at the intersection of West State of Franklin and West Watauga Avenue. The work will continue overnight and conclude at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews will return to this area for more overnight work on Monday and also at the intersection of West Walnut Street and West Watauga Avenue on Tuesday. The work will require a lane closure that will “intermittently” disrupt traffic flow, according to a release from Johnson City.

Over the next 10 days work will impact traffic on the following streets:

Intermittent closures at West Watauga Avenue and Ashe Streets

Sevier Street will be closed between Lynn and West Walnut streets

Ernest and Campbell Streets will be closed

Intermittent lane shifts will take place at the Sevier Street and West Walnut Street intersection

Intermittent lane shifts will also occur at the West Watauga and West Walnut Street intersection

Drivers are asked to use caution and observe posted speed limits when passing through the construction zones. The city also advises that drivers should expect some delays in these areas if they can not find another route.

This construction is part of the West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project. More information and updates on the project can be found by clicking here.