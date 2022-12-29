KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Nashville-based consulting firm will conduct a corridor study for Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport.

According to the City of Kingsport, the City and the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development (GKAD) have partnered to develop the study, which consulting firm Kimley Horn will oversee.

“Kimley Horn plans to investigate the baseline and historical conditions of Lynn Garden Drive, document several demographics in that area (household composition, income, education and tenure) and then analyze the short and long-term potential for the corridor,” the City of Kingsport said in a release on Thursday.

The corridor study is reported to take around eight months to complete, with June 2023 being the projected end date. Once the study is completed, Kimley Horn will present a final plan that includes: land use, development options, key catalysts sites, renderings for select locations along the corridor and ideas for public sector improvement projects, the release stated.

Workshops will reportedly be held for the community, and Kingsport has already created a phase one redevelopment district for Lynn Garden.

The $105,000 study, paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds, is said to include lists of parcels that are strong and stable, and those that are underutilized or suspectable to change, according to the release.