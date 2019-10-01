Work underway on future CBD facility at Bristol Mall

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Plans to bring a CBD oil processing facility to the Bristol Mall are moving forward.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals says it is currently building out the former JC Penney location inside the mall for the new facility.

The company has until December 21 to obtain a license from the state.

COO Jack Page says after getting the license, it will take about 120 to 150 days to start the growing process on-site.

The company will also begin the hiring process for the new facility.

