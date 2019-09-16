Construction to begin on Creeper Trail safety shelters Monday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Creeper Trail will soon be equipped with four shelters for trail users.

According to a report from the Abingdon Town Manager, the Creeper Trail Conservancy is working with the town’s Director of Outdoor Recreation Kevin Worley to plan and build four shelters along key areas of the trail.

The shelters will be a place to escape weather.

Each of the four shelters will be 8 feet by 12 feet.

Construction of the first safety shelter, located at mile marker 6, will begin Monday.

A $2,500 donation was given to build the first shelter.