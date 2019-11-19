Construction on Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School coming along

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Work continues on Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School.

Sullivan County Schools gave News Channel 11 an exclusive look at construction Monday.

The $60 million project will replace both Sullivan North and Sullivan South High Schools and possibly some or all of Sullivan Central High School.

Leaders broke ground on the new school back in 2018 and previously ran into several delays, with construction now on track with an expected completion date of Fall 2021.

“It’s very exciting for our students…facilities do matter,” Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox said. “Of course the programs that we deliver to kids is the most important thing that we focus on but sometimes when you have facility impediments it gets in the way of delivering that program.”

The two-story new construction building will feature updated classrooms, athletic facilities, a field house and more.