ELIZABETHTON, Tenn (WJHL) – Road construction in Elizabethton will result in some lane closures this week, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced.

A traffic alert from TDOT states that starting on Wednesday, May 3, crews will begin paving on Elk Avenue (SR 67/US 321). The right lane of Elk Avenue West will be closed between North Roan Street and Mill Street.

According to TDOT, the work is expected to be done by 6 a.m. on Friday, May 5. TDOT noted the timeline of completion hinges on the weather conditions.

During the paving, drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible and be cautious while driving near workers.