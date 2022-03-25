BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Construction of the “Friendship Career Center” that will house a local high school’s new work-based-learning program is underway in Bristol.

On Friday, News Channel 11 got to take a look inside the construction zone.

The building that will House the program known as “Viking Academy” was donated by Friendship Automotive to Bristol Tennessee Public Schools last year. The program is being referred to as an alternative learning pathway for students that are interested in careers like agriculture, mechanics and plumbing.

“We can help our workforce development problem in Bristol very quickly by bringing these students right into the workforce with some type of training ready to go,” said Allen Hurley of Advance Bristol Foundation.

Officials say the goal is to have the building completed by August.