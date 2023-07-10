JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Design approvals and additional funding are in the works to put a “bicycle playground” and dog park on the corner of Legion Street and State of Franklin Road.

The city was awarded grant money from the Boyd Foundation for the project last year, receiving the grand prize of $100,000. Officials say they have until June 2024 to use that funding.

Project manager Abraham McIntyre has been working to raise additional funds for the park. He says their goal is to raise $300,000 and they currently have half of that.

He’s been applying for grants and has one due later this week for the project.

“We’re hoping that more personal support and local businesses see the vision and the passion and the opportunity that this playground provides for our whole community,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre says he and the Johnson City Rotary Club have worked to come up with a design that’s inclusive for all riding levels, in areas where there are many bike parks.

“Not everybody can ride Tannery [Knob] and so how do we get people involved in biking?” said McIntyre. “This bicycle playground is low risk, high reward. That’s an easy space to be able to learn.”

McIntyre hopes the bike park will open people up to other amenities the city has to offer, in what he calls “the corner of health and happiness.”

“This is a cornerstone of our community. Downtown’s right there,” McIntyre said. “Tweetsie Trail’s the perfect trailhead. [The proposed land for the park and playground is] centrally located to everything.”

Interim Director of Public Works Andy Best says the designers have made minor adjustments to the previous design of the dog park as they work to provide a park for everyone to enjoy.

“Moving the proposed pavilion or places to sit for people to have lunch that maybe aren’t there with dogs, so we’re looking at it as a holistic concept,” said Best.

Madelyn Bates takes dog, Barney, on errands. (Photo: WJHL).

It’s a park that some dog owners are eagerly awaiting.

“Yeah, I think a dog park would be great,” said dog owner Madelyn Bates. “I think that would be a great way to let their dogs socialize with each other.”

Designs have to go before city commissioners for approval before any development can start. City officials say construction could start this fall at the latest.

The parking lot adjacent to the field of the proposed park and playground is currently used as overflow parking for the Tweetsie Trail and Doughboy baseball games.

Best says the parking there will remain there. McIntyre says there is talk of the city re-doing the parking lot and hosting food trucks on the lot.