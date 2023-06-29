JOHNSON CITY, Ten. (WJHL) — Construction has begun on a new facility that the Salvation Army of Johnson City says is dedicated to veterans’ care.

The groundbreaking of the facility, which will be located near the current Salvation Army site, was announced last September.

“The construction actually started about four days ago,” said Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer with the Johnson City Corps. “We had a few hiccups once we received the permits on getting the fencing and things, but things are moving forward. And we’re just so excited to begin this facility for our veterans in need in our community.”

The project aims to add a new facility that connects veterans experiencing homelessness with tools and resources to help them, such as access to telehealth appointments and a safe place to stay.

The new facility will provide an additional 15 rooms with individual beds, bathrooms, and dressers. Carringer said the Salvation Army can currently house up to 16 veterans.

“And right now we’ve been staying pretty full at the 15 to 16 mark, and so we are always looking to stay at that capacity so we can continue to serve those who have fought for our country,” said Carringer.

Not only will it provide the Salvation Army with more space, but the Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army, Bobbi Love, said the individual rooms are important for veterans.

“The majority of veterans we serve suffer from PTSD, and this new space will give them individual rooms so they’re not having to share a large space with a bunch of people that they’re not familiar with,” said Love.

The current construction is just the beginning of their renovation plans.

“This is just phase one though of getting this facility done, and then phase two we’re looking to go in and remodel the current facility that we have,” said Carringer. “Do some updating of a few things and some housekeeping of a few other things. Fresh paint and just making it more inviting.”

Carringer estimates phase one will cost around $2.5 million. The Salvation Army has received a $750,000 grant to put towards phase one. He also said phase two will cost roughly $1-1.3 million.

Salvation Army leaders said construction for phase one could take anywhere from 10-12 months to complete, depending on the weather.

The Salvation Army is still actively fundraising for these renovations. You can learn how to help online.