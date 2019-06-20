Construction beginning on new outdoor pool at Kingsport Aquatic Center

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new outdoor pool is now underway at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

According to a release from the Kingsport Aquatic Center, construction is scheduled to being on Monday, June 24.

The pool expansion also features a shaded pavilion and additional restrooms.

The release says that construction should be done before the summer of 2020.

KAC is also warning guests to wear shoes when walking from cars to either the indoor or outdoor pools for safety during this construction period.

