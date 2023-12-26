GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene Valley used to be a center for people with intellectual developmental disabilities but closed its doors in 2017. Greene County recently purchased 335 acres of the Greene Valley property from the state.

The county and the state plan to rebuild and add new facilities to the property.

Greene County state Rep. David Hawk said the state already has plans for its part of the property and one of those plans is similar to what Greene Valley used to be.

“Several buildings are going to be coming down in order to come up with a new building that will serve folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities all across the East Tennessee region,” Hawk said.

Hawk told News Channel 11 that they also have plans to add a Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) to provide more opportunities for students in the region to find jobs.

“The TCAT opportunities for our students are going to be tremendous,” Hawk said. “They’re going to offer a full range of educational opportunities that can go from health care to welding to electrical work, to auto maintenance, among many others, that are going to be made available.”

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said there are ideas for what with the county’s portion of the property but nothing has been set in stone.

“We want it to, again, integrate well into the history, the heritage, the mission and the surrounding landscape that supports Tusculum,” Morrison said. “Something educationally focused.”

Morrison added that whatever they decide to build he wants it to coincide with what the state is building.

“What we want is technology, better paying jobs, more high-end industry if you will, something technology and education focused,” Morrison said.

Hawk said the state hopes to break ground on the property and begin demolishing old buildings next year.