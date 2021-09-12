Constitution week officially begins with annual bell-ringing at Oak Hill School

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) kickstarted their constitution week at Oak Hill School in Tennessee’s oldest town.

The ceremony focused on highlighting the First Amendment and began with the presentation of Colors.

“The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started by the daughters of the American Revolution, said Allyson Wilkinson, Regent State of Franklin Chapter. “In 1955 DAR positioned Congress to set aside September seventeenth through 23rd annually to be dedicated for the observance of constitution week.”

There was also a reenactment of Reverend Samuel Doak’s Sermon on Freedom of Religion.

The program ended with its annual ceremonial ringing of bells.

