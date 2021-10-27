Connecting Kingsport: New bridge to connect two city parks, downtown area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport has secured funding for a new bridge that will connect two parks.

The new walking and biking bridge will connect Brickyard and Centennial Park as well as provide convenient access to downtown Kingsport businesses and amenities such as the Kingsport Area Transit Service, Greenbelt and more.

“This will revitalize the whole area and have that a connection between brickyard and downtown Kingsport is vital to economic development, safety of citizens and people that visit our area,” said Kingsport Transportation Planner Lesley Phillips.

City officials also say there are future plans for a bicycle track, public green space and a housing complex near Brickyard Park that will also be connected to the downtown area thanks to the bridge.

The project is estimated to cost around $3 million.