Connect Outdoors to host Big Bass Shootout

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City-based Connect Outdoors will host the Big Bass Shootout, a series of one-day online-based bass fishing tournaments.

The tournaments, which are through Connect Outdoor’s Connect Fishing League, are scheduled for May 30, June 6, June 13, and June 20.

The Big Bass Shootout is a single best catch Black Bass tournament (Largemouth, Smallmouth, or Spotted) and is open to anglers of all ages and skill levels. Fishing can take place on any public waterway in the U.S. or Canada, but fishing in private ponds is not allowed.

Anglers can enter one or multiple rounds.

Participants must weigh their catches with a ConnectScale, a Bluetooth digital fishing scale created by Connect Outdoors.

Connect Outdoors has posted more information on how to register for the tournament online.

The grand prize winner will be announced on Father’s Day, June 21.