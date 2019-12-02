Congressman weighs in on possible federal shutdown

(WJHL) – While Congress focuses on the question of impeachment, another big question is looming in Washington, D.C. – what will happen when a short-term federal budge agreement runs on in December?

The deadline for a budget agreement to be reached is December 20th. A short-term funding bill took effect in late November, just before money for key government functions was set to run out.

Monday, Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN) told News Channel 11 he believes a deal will be worked out to avoid a government shutdown.

“Nobody benefits from that,” Rep. Roe said. “Typically, I think the reason the Speaker (Nancy Pelosi) had a 30-day continuing resolution was to keep us in session so that we could be there to vote on the articles of impeachment if they do indeed occur.”

The congressman blamed the impeachment inquiry on Congress’ failure to come up with a plan to fund government spending and to ratify the USMCA Trade Deal with Canada, Mexico and Japan.