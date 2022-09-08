ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — With September being National Hunger Awareness Month, Rep. Morgan Griffith visited Feeding Southwest Virginia on Thursday afternoon.

The food bank serves 26 counties and nine cities in the Southwest Virginia region.

Griffith said high inflation has made food insecurity worse, forcing families to choose between buying food or paying for other essentials.

“These programs that Feeding Southwest Virginia is involved with trying to make sure that kids have hot meals, summertime and in after school programs, and that kind of thing are very important,” Griffith said.

Feeding Southwest Virginia estimates that 1-in-8 people face food insecurity in the region.