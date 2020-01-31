Congressman Roe speaks about CDC vaccine plan for coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.

More than 8,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, with more than 200 deaths in China reported.

Tennessee First District Congressman Phil roe told News Channel 11 he took part in a conference call with the Centers for Disease Control and learned about the timeline for a vaccine to treat the virus.

“They have taken the viral load, have done the RNA analysis in a virus, compared that to the viruses in China,” Congressman Roe said. “In 90 days, they will be in Phase 1 trials on the vaccine for this. That will take about a year. And that’s unheard of.”

On Thursday, Eastman chemical company officials in Kingsport say they are “closely monitoring” developments of the coronavirus and have restricted business travel to its Chinese plants.