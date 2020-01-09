Congressman Phil Roe reacts to situation in Iran, Iraq

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. Congressman Phil Roe has reacted to the ongoing situation in Iran and attended a congressional briefing on the situation in Iran and Iraq.

“It satisfied me the information was legit that they had to carry out this attack and should have been done,” Representative Roe said. “Iran, the ball is in their court.”

Immediately following the attack from Iran on U.S. bases in Iraq, Roe said he wanted more specifics from the upcoming congressional briefing regarding the attacks.

Roe announced on January 3 that he would not be seeking a seventh term in Congress.

