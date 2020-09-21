Congressional candidate Walsingham awards two $500/month “Freedom Grants”

Hawkins County, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Democratic nominee for Congress in Tennessee’s first district has awarded two Johnson City residents what she calls “Freedom Grants”.

Walsingham announced over the weekend she’ll give them $500 a month for one year.

In a video from the campaign announcing the Freedom Grant awards, Walsingham can be seen telling Stevi Ash she’ll receive the first $500 payment soon. The video says Ash is an ETSU graduate from Johnson City working to launch her own pottery production company.

Ash indicated in a video announcing the Freedom Grant award that the money will be used to start production.

Walsingham also can be seen in the video awarding a second $500 Freedom Grant to Calvin Clagget whose family was impacted by the recent tornadoes that hit the Chattanooga area.

“If we could have a million Blair’s in the world, the world would be such a better place,” Clagget told Walsingham on the video. “I’m going to pay this forward someday, in some capacity,” he said.

Her website says Walsingham’s “Freedom Grant” is intended “to empower individuals to move beyond survival.” She says it’s not conditional on a vote for her in the November general election. Visitors to her website are invited to donate to make the grants happen.

Walsingham says, if elected, she will push for a national Freedom Dividend, a monthly basic income of $1000 to Americans 18 and over similar to the direct cash payments by Dolly Parton after the Gatlinburg fires.

“This dividend unites Americans with a shared benefit of citizenship,” she said.

Walsingham faces Republican Diana Harshbarger and Independent Steve Holder in the November 3rd election.