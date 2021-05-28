Congrats, Grads: Science Hill High School Class of 2021 walks the stage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night marked a milestone for the high school class that spent an entire year adapting to virtual learning due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Hilltoppers Class of 2021 might’ve been excited when learning that they wouldn’t return to the classrooms after spring break in 2020, but that excitement soon morphed into a yearning for normalcy.

News Channel 11 spoke with the senior speaker, Preston Trent, who said the class formed bonds and made memories even as the Zoom classes persisted.

“As a class, I think we’re all going to move on,” Trent said. “We’re going to look past this, and we’re going to look back to 2020, 2021 being the years where we really bonded with each other because when we were all at home, we really got close to each other because we were all — we could see inside each other’s homes; it got personal.

“We built connections that we wouldn’t in years’ past.”

Moving forward, Trent will become a Buc at East Tennessee State University in the fall of 2021, with plans of majoring in business management.

As for his classmates, Trent believes the unusual schoolyear might’ve made senior year more memorable.

“Going on, we’ll still build bonds; I think we’ll just grow as a class and as a family.”

You can watch the ceremony on Johnson City Schools’ YouTube.