Congrats, Grads: More than 1,400 ETSU students graduated Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University conferred more than 1,400 degrees in a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony was livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m., and each ceremony is available for view by CLICKING HERE.

U.S. Congressman Dr. Phil Roe along with U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander provided congratulatory speeches at the virtual ceremony to the students who battled through a year like no other due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremonies also featured music thanks to ETSU’s Wind Ensemble and ETSU Chorale.

