Congrats, Grads: Class of 2021 walks across stages throughout the region

(WJHL) — Multiple colleges hosted graduation ceremonies on Saturday, including Emory & Henry College, Tusculum University, University of Virginia at Wise and East Tennessee State University.

Each school gave friends and families the option to watch the live stream from school websites.

UVA Wise officials said that Saturday’s ceremony marked the first graduation ceremony since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 230 students crossed the stage at UVA Wise.

At East Tennessee State University, the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences along with the College of Nursing graduated at a ceremony at 3 p.m.; this was comprised of nearly 610 students.

The Clemmer College and College of Public Health walked the stage earlier Saturday at 10 a.m.

Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercy returned to her alma mater to deliver a speech at the 10 a.m. address.

“As you embark upon your careers, I encourage you to seek out opportunities to ‘show up’ professionally,” said Piercey, a graduate of the Quillen College of Medicine. “Much like you’ve already experienced in your higher education, simply filling the chairs and checking the boxes do not ensure success. You must engage fully, explore curiously, and repeat endlessly. It is not enough to dream and hope – instead, you must become. To be a writer, you must write. To be a servant, you must serve.

