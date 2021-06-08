Concert in Appalachia to benefit recovering Norton police chief

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) – A benefit concert for Norton Police Chief James Lane will take place in Appalachia on Saturday, June 12.

According to Appalachia Vice Mayor Chris Williams, the concert will take place at the Paradise City Plaza.

A post from the plaza says doors to the concert will open at 3 p.m. with performances starting at 4 p.m.

A $10 donation will be taken at the door per person. All the benefits will go toward Lane’s recovery, according to the post.

Some of the acts include Flying Blynd, Second Hand Smoke, Six Gun and others.

Lane was hospitalized after he was shot while responding to a shoplifting incident on May 7, 2021.