Concerns raised locally for proposed TennCare block grant proposal

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — As work continues to have the Tennessee Medicaid program funded by a federal block grant, several people across the state are raising concerns if the proposal becomes a reality.

Little Lobbyists Tennessee Chapter Leader Mallorie Hatcher and Jennifer Ledford stopped by News Channel 11 to talk with Ashley Sharp about their concerns. You can watch the interview in its entirety above.

The Tri-Cities duo were among other family members that pushed for Tennessee to adopt a Katie Beckett Waiver program that would allow children with special needs to have healthcare coverage, no matter their families’ income.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee legislature agrees to fully fund Katie Beckett disabled insurance program

With the work put in for Katie Beckett, concerns are now being raised by the current TennCare proposal under review by the federal government.

“Allowing flexibility in a state that is already highly underserved is a recipe for disaster and could result in rationing of care among its most vulnerable residents,” Hatcher said.

The current proposal is a $7.9 billion plan now being reviewed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. You can read more about the plan below.

Hatcher says her group is partnering with the Tennessee Justice Center, which is also speaking out against the proposal.

You can learn more on why TJC is spearheading efforts against the plan here.

Public comments are being accepted until Dec. 27th by CMS. You can weigh in on the proposal by clicking this link.

You can also submit comments by texting “justice4tn” to 52866.