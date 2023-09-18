CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In April, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee approved $6.3 million to go toward expanding the Tweetsie Trail further into Carter County, as well as additions to the Watershed Trail. Now, the Carter County Commission has questions about the cost of maintaining the Tweetsie Trail once it’s completed.

“Most of us, the four commissioners that are on financial management, are concerned that some of the packet was missing, like, a budget explanation,” said Commissioner Bob Acuff. “So we wanted to see a budget sheet.”

Wes Bradley, a volunteer projects advocate who has been heavily involved with the project, said there is no question where the money will go.

“The money is for development of these particular projects,” said Bradley. “And that’s what we went in front of the state to do, to develop and to grow and turn these into something.”

The board was set to vote on the grant this month, but the decision was deferred until the next meeting on Oct. 5.

Members of the community showed up at the commission meeting to show their support for the expansion.

“We’re here tonight to lobby and let the commission know why this is so important and why we need to keep proceeding with this,” said Bradley.

Acuff said the commission isn’t rushing to turn down the money, they just want to know if the money will truly help the county.

“We don’t want to back off and say, ‘Oh, we don’t want that $6.3 million’,” said Acuff. “If we can make it work, and it brings in tourists and brings dollars for tourism, hey, I’m all for it.”