Comptroller’s Office: Former Volunteer High School baseball coach did not account for more than $1,600 from unauthorized fundraiser

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has accused a former baseball coach at Volunteer High School in Church Hill of not accounting for at least $1,680 after an unauthorized fundraiser in 2017.

According to a release from the comptroller’s office, the investigation began after officials with the Hawkins County School District reported concerns about a fundraiser run by the former baseball coach in July 2017.

The release says the investigation found that “The former Volunteer High School head baseball coach did not remit for deposit at least $1,680 of proceeds received from a baseball fundraiser, failed to otherwise account for its use, and failed to pay $880 due to the fundraiser vendor.”

The fundraiser allegedly involved the school’s baseball players selling community discount coupon cards that were accessed through an app.

The release says school officials were unaware of the fundraiser and only learned about it when they found $420 in checks in the coach’s desk when he left the school system in December 2017.

An inquiry with the payors led to the discovery that the checks were related to the fundraiser, and investigators began speaking to parents.

Checks belonging to two parents were found, and the parents said the coach had held a parent meeting in the summer of 2017 to discuss the fundraiser and to turn in the money to the coach.

An analysis discovered that the coach should have collected at least $1,260 in addition to the amount found in his desk, making a total of $1,680.

Other than a small amount of $6,45 from an unknown source that was found in his desk, no other cash was recovered.

The release says the coach incurred an $880 debt in the team’s name with a vendor of the unauthorized fundraiser, who was allegedly never paid.

The school did not pay the vendor since the fundraiser was unauthorized.

The comptroller’s office reports that a representative of the vendor asking for repayment had been told by the coach that the fundraiser was sanctioned.

The debt was never settled, despite the vendor attempting to speak to the former coach.

The former coach denied any knowledge of the fundraiser to investigators and said he never collected any funds for it. He said any funds he may have collected would have been from other fundraisers, and he claimed no responsibility.

The coach did offer to pay off the debt in monthly installments of $20.

You can read the full report below: