UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County was praised by Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower for being one of the nine counties in the state to receive a clean audit report.

The other eight Tennessee counties with clean audits were Blount, Cannon, Campbell, Cumberland, Giles, Hamblen, Roane and Sevier.

According to the comptroller’s office, annual audits on those nine counties were completed without any findings for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Findings indicate if government operations contain weaknesses and deficiencies or are not in compliance with regulations.

Unicoi County and the other eight were recognized in Gatlinburg Tuesday at the Tennessee County Services Association Legislative Conference.

“These nine counties should be proud,” said Mumpower. “I commend all of the elected officials, leaders, and county staff who have committed to a well-run government that serves its citizens well.”

You can view Unicoi County’s audit and all other county audit reports by clicking here.

Blount, Cumberland, Giles, Hamblen and Roane counties have received clean audits two years in a row.