Comptroller investigating Holston and Weaver Pike utility districts

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Sullivan County utility districts are under state investigation.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus says the state comptroller’s office is investigating the Weaver Pike Utility District and Holston Utility District over allegations of financial impropriety.

According to Staubus, the investigation is in the early stages.

The comptroller’s office issued this statement to News Channel 11:

“The Comptroller’s Office has broad authority to review government entities including utility districts. It is our policy to not comment further.”