Comptroller: Former local nonprofit finance director indicted for theft of over $100,000

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The former finance director for a nonprofit that provides support to homeless citizens in Northeast Tennessee is facing a multi-count indictment after investigators discovered she stole at least $119,582.

Tennessee Comptroller investigators along with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that Julie Beale, the former finance director for the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH), misappropriated the nonprofit’s funds between November 2013 and March 2018.

The press release stated the following:

Julie Beale and her husband, Sam Beale, misappropriated $75,630.06 by making 150 ARCH payments to Sam for work he did not perform. He worked as ARCH’s intermittent maintenance provider during his wife’s tenure at ARCH.

Julie Beale issued fraudulent ARCH payments to herself totaling $32,937.43.

Julie Beale issued $5,081.69 in fraudulent ARCH payments to family members.

Julie Beale used ARCH money to pay rent on her personal residence totaling $3,375.

Julie Beale used the ARCH debit card to make a total of $2,183.47 in unauthorized and personal charges.

Julie Beale issued a fraudulent ARCH check to pay a personal $375 debt.



Sam and Julie Beale

Photo courtesy: Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office

Investigators found that Beale applied false signatures to checks, made false entries into ARCH’s accounting records and created false invoices.

She resigned her position with ARCH on March 2, 2018.

In July 2021, the Washington County Grand Jury indicted Beale on one count of theft over $60,000, one count of conspiracy to commit theft over $60,000 and money laundering.

Her husband was indicted on one count of theft over $60,000, one count of conspiracy to commit theft over $60,000, one count of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person and one count of theft over $2,500.

“This case underscores the importance of not giving sole control of financial operations to one person,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Separating key financial duties and providing increased oversight helps to reduce the risk that fraud will go undetected.”

