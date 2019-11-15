Comptroller: Former Kingsport PTA official reportedly went on personal Walmart shopping sprees with PTA funds

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A former PTA official in Kingsport is facing charges after Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigators determined she used PTA funds to go on personal shopping sprees.

In a release from the Comptroller’s Office Friday, authorities said Donna Galloway, a former PTA official at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary in Kingsport, stole at least $5,534 from her PTA organization from 2014 to 2017.

Officials said Galloway is accused of doing the following, “For three years, Galloway stole from the PTA by keeping fundraising proceeds for herself, making cash withdrawals from the PTA account for her personal use, writing fraudulent personal checks to herself, and using PTA funds to go on at least eight personal Walmart shopping sprees. These Walmart purchases included Easter baskets, cat food, candy, groceries, toiletries, hair products, cough syrup, and other personal items.”

That release issued Friday said Galloway was indicted by the Sullivan County Grand Jury in October for one count of forgery over $10,000, one count of forgery over $2,500, and one count of theft over $2,500.

It was also noted in that release that Galloway resigned from the PTA board in December 2017 after new members asked about “unexplained financial transactions.”

The PTA ceased operations at the end of the 2019 school year.