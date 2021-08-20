Comptroller: Former Bristol-Bluff City Utility Manager misappropriated nearly $300K

(WJHL) — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller Office led to the indictment of a former Bristol-Bluff City utility manager.

Tina L. Grindstaff was charged on multiple counts after investigators found she misappropriated $294,810.71 in district funds by directing the compensation to herself — this included payments for overtime, leave, holiday and bonus pay that was never authorized.

A release from the comptroller’s office states investigators also discovered that Grindstaff paid unauthorized bonuses to employees totaling at least $24,025 that were not reflected on the employees’ annual W-2 forms.

Grindstaff is also accused of allegedly directing “questionable payments” and life insurance for her father, totaling at least $132,907.13. Another $24,200 was found to have been directed to Grindstaff’s aunt.

More of Grindstaff’s alleged expenditures with district funds include $13,897.33 used for “questionable purchases” of the following:

boat repair

pool equipment

veterinary expenses

a karaoke machine

tanning bed bulbs

A Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted Grindstaff on one count of theft over $250,000; one county of theft over $60,000; and two counts of theft over $2,500.