Complete lineup for 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The entire lineup for the 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion was announced on Friday by the Birthplace of Country Music.

New additions to the lineup include Dr. Dog, Yola and Blackberry Smoke.

30 performers had been announced in December, including Tanya Tucker, Jason Isbell, Moon Taxi and Lonesome River Band.

Other artists in the lineup include Folk Soul Revival, Ian Noe, Rhonda Vincent and Katie Pruitt.

You can see the complete lineup by clicking here.

The 3-day wristbands available for $75 have already sold out, but $90 3-day wristbands are still available until April 30.

Starting May 1, wristband costs will increase to $100.

You can buy wristbands and shuttle passes by clicking here.