GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An energy company with two operating solar farms in Washington County, Tennessee hopes to invest about $15 million to build a third in a rural part of Gray, and has entered a contract to sell the power from it to BrightRidge.

Silicon Ranch Director of Corporate Communications Rob Hamilton said if all proceeds smoothly, the company will begin construction by the second quarter of 2025 and “flip the switch” by the end of that year.

Silicon Ranch has requested the rezoning of 200 acres of farmland owned by the Hall family to A-3 (agriculture-business) from A-1 (general agriculture). The Washington County Regional Planning Commission approved the request on Sept. 5, and county commissioners will consider the request Monday.

Silicon Ranch has a 30-year agreement with BrightRidge to sell power from the proposed farm, which would produce 12 megawatts (MW) of electricity, similar to agreements related to two existing farms. The 11MW Martin Solar Farm in Jonesborough began operation in January 2022, while a now-9MW farm in Telford opened in 2019, producing 5MW at the time.

Hamilton said the company will buy the property if the permit process is successful.

“We typically own every project for the lifetime of the project,” he said. “That’s the case with this one as well, and as a result, we understand our responsibilities long-term.”

That includes decommissioning facilities at the end of the contract period — unless they continue to host solar production — and leaving the land in as good or better condition than when they bought it.

The company grazes sheep at its local solar farm in Telford to reduce the use of gas-powered mowers and improve the soil over time.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) allows local power distributors such as BrightRidge to purchase up to 5% of their power from local generating sources such as solar, wind and natural gas suppliers other than TVA through the agency’s “generation flexibility” program. Launched in 2019, it opened the door for arrangements like those Silicon Ranch has put in place with BrightRidge and others.

Hamilton said Silicon Ranch’s local operations benefit BrightRidge, its customers and the local economy.

“As a new local taxpayer, we’ll pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes in addition to the jobs we will create, where we focus on hiring locally from the veteran community,” he said.

Silicon Ranch paid $647,689 in 2021 for the 104 acres that contain the Martin Farm project. The property is valued at $529,200 but taxed at a “land use value” of $198,300, leaving annual taxes on the property at just over $1,000. The majority of taxes are paid on the “personal property” (equipment).

The company paid $152,489 for the Miller Farm’s 73 acres, where it built its first local solar farm. That land is taxed at less of a reduction than the Martin Farm.