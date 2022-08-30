SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A powdered metal manufacturer has decided to expand its operations to Tennessee, a move that state economic officials say will create more than 80 new jobs in Hawkins County.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced that Pennsylvania-based Symmco Inc. plans to invest $13.1 in opening a new manufacturing facility in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.

According to the state, the investment will result in 86 new jobs over the next five years.

The company plans to move into an existing facility at 386 Phipps Bend Road.

Symmco manufactures powdered metal for both customer-engineered components and stock products that serve industries ranging from lawn and garden to medical, according to the TNECD. The company also performs secondary machining and in-house tool design.