GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multimillion-dollar investment by a manufacturer to expand operations in Greeneville will create nearly 70 new jobs.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced that Meco would invest $27.8 million to expand its Greeneville headquarters.

In doing so, Meco will create 67 new jobs, a TNECD release states.

“Tennessee’s unprecedented economic growth, unmatched business climate and skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies to expand and thrive,” Lee stated in the release. “I thank Meco Corporation for its continued investment in Tennessee and for creating nearly 70 new jobs to provide greater opportunity for Tennesseans across Greene County.”

The Meco Corporation was founded in 1959 and manufactures several items like steel folding furniture, step stools and barbecue grills. The release states Meco has made millions of grills in Greeneville.

“We are very proud of Meco and its storied history of quality manufacturing and job creation here in Greene County,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. “It has been a pillar of our valued industrial community for as long as I can remember. Additionally, Meco has contributed immeasurably in sponsorships of our schools and many vital community events and activities through the years. It is and has been an all-around, first-class supporter of everything Greene County, and we are tremendously grateful and blessed to have the company here.”