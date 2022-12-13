CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A $3.7 million investment to expand General Machine and Tool Company, Inc. in Carter County will create dozens of new jobs, the company and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development states that the company’s investment will “expand manufacturing operations at its headquarters in Elizabethton.”

The expansion comes after General Machine acquired Cinco Research Corporation in February.

The release states that the multimillion-dollar investment will create 25 new jobs in Carter County.

“In addition to job creation, through Cinco Research’s recent acquisition of 152 Judge Don Lewis Blvd., General Machine will be able to expand and update its equipment inventory and manufacturing capabilities to reach a larger customer base across the Southeast,” the release states.

General Machine was founded and remains headquartered in Elizabethton. The company manufactures machine parts and distributes one-off parts, primarily serving the Tri-Cities area.

“I thank General Machine for creating high-quality jobs for the Tennesseans in one of our state’s most rural regions,” Gov. Lee said. “The skilled workforce in Carter County will greatly benefit from this company’s investment, and I look forward to seeing the success that follows this expansion.”