Company agrees to shell out $1.4 billion over Suboxone

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A global company has agreed to pay a total of $1.4 billion related to the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB Group) will forfeit $647 million in proceeds, pay $700 million for civil settlements with states and the federal government, and hand over $50 million for an administrative resolution with the Federal Trade Commission.

It is the largest recovery by the United States in a case concerning an opioid drug.

Until December 2014, RB Group’s subsidiary Indivior Inc. marketed and sold Suboxone, an opioid drug approved to reduce withdrawal symptoms in opioid addicts undergoing treatment. The subsidiary was spun off in 2014.

In April, a federal grand jury in Abingdon indicted Indivior for allegedly engaging in an illicit scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone. The criminal trial against the company is scheduled to begin on May 11, 2020.

The government accuses the company of fueling the opioid addicting crisis by making false or misleading claims to promote the drug.

Indivior’s former parent, RB Group, entered into a non-prosecution agreement to resolve any potential criminal liability before Indivior was spun off.