Companies to match Salvation Army donations on Fridays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you drop money into one of the Salvation Army’s signature red kettles on one of the next few Fridays, your donation will go further thanks to several local companies.

The companies will match every dollar donated up to $10,000 via the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign on every Friday from now until Christmas.

“Friday is the best day to give if you want to stretch your dollar, of course, we want donations any day that we’re out, Monday through Friday,” said Salvation Army Lt. Antwan Yokum. “But it is a good time to give on Fridays because every dollar you give is going to be matched up to $10,000.”

Mitch Cox matched donations on Friday, November 29. Other sponsors include Blackburn, Childers, and Stigall and Ballad Health.

“We’re thankful for the support of the community and we would just encourage everyone, when you pass the red kettle, put something in,” Yokum said. “No amount is too small, we are grateful for your support.”