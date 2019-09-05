Community volunteers crucial in aiding Bristol, Tenn. reading buddies program

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- A program designed to give elementary students a boost in their reading skills is working, and its thanks to the help of community volunteers.

The reading buddies program teams up qualified volunteers with students in Bristol, Tennessee City Schools who are in Kindergarten through 2nd grade.

School system administrators said this program helps build positive relationships while boosting reading skills to achieve important benchmarks.

The school system told News Channel 11 they are starting a fourth reading program at Holston View Elementary at the end of the month.