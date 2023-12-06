JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors, classmates and complete strangers have stepped up to help three Jonesborough children who lost everything in a fatal house fire Tuesday morning.

A 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy lost their parents in that house fire, according to school officials and friends of the family.

A close family friend and neighbor of the family, Libby Scott, said the oldest child acted fast by breaking a window and helping his siblings to safety.

“I told him last night, I said, ‘You’re a big hero to your brother and sister,'” Scott said. “And he was holding it in. He was being a strong little man.”

Scott brought the children breakfast Tuesday morning and wanted to help them get what they needed.

She posted on Facebook asking for donations for the kids, and the community answered the call. She said between calls, texts and Facebook messages, she’s likely answered about 500 people.

Donations have been left at Scott’s doorstep from people as far away as Texas. Three biker clubs have reached out to Scott to see how they can help. A florist has reached out to her as well, saying they will cover the flowers for the funeral.

“The community has stepped in and are supporting this family in a dark time for them,” said Scott. “It’s the light that shines for the community. Their hearts are opening and they want to help.”

As of Wednesday, Jonesborough Elementary School is still taking donations of new clothes and toys for the children. Students have been donating their time as well.

“The students’ classmates are writing sympathy cards and sending their warm wishes to the family at this time,” said Jonesborough Elementary’s principal, Matt Combs.

Scott said the kids still need physical items like clothes hangers, food and snacks. The family has set up an account for monetary donations through Eastman Credit Union. People can donate at any bank branch through the Patti S. Davis 9819 account.

“Because these children and their family [are] going to have a long road ahead of them,” said Scott. “And they will have more things that they’re going to need as they get older.”

An auction and fundraiser is set for Dec. 10 to raise money for the family, hosted by Tri-Cities Roadhouse and Chaotic Crew MC. The event is from noon until 4 p.m. at 3712 West Market Street in Johnson City. Those in attendance can donate a $10 barbeque plate and participate in an auction.

The identities of the deceased have not been released yet by authorities, and the cause of the fire is still being determined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.