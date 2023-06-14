GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just over 24 hours after the South Greene High School football team met to travel to Pigeon Forge for a game, the South Greene community gathered again on camps — this time to mourn the loss of rising sophomore Braxton Wilhoit.

A crowd of 150 circled up on the football field Wednesday evening, many wearing blue to honor Wilhoit.

“Heaven has gained a great angel and he will be truly missed,” Wilhoit’s neighbor Meredith Brown told News Channel 11.

Brown said Wilhoit was an active kid who helped teach her sons how to play baseball and football.

“He would give his last dollar to anybody,” said Brown. “Very joyful kid to be around.”

South Greene Principal Lori Wilhoit said she was close with Braxton’s family and had known him since he was a baby.

“Braxton was lots of fun,” said Wilhoit “He was such a little guy. But he was so mighty.”

South Greene High School will provide counselors tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m.