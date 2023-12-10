KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friends, family and former Sullivan County players gathered at the Dickie Warren Dome on Sunday for one final sendoff for beloved coach Richard ‘Dickie’ Warren.

Warren spent his career coaching and mentoring young basketball players, as well as teaching fellow coaches almost all of his tricks.

“I thought I had the perfect scout report,” said West Ridge High School basketball coach John Dyer, who coached opposite of Warren. “You sent me the Cougar Shuffle, everything about your offense, but you ran a few things that [weren’t] in this book. And [Warren] said, ‘Well, I didn’t share all my secrets.'”

Warren coached for 43 years in Sullivan County, spending much of his career at Sullivan Central High School. During his coaching career, he netted 922 wins – the fifth-most in Tennessee’s boy’s high school basketball history at the time of his 1995 induction into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

Former player Jared Harrison remembers Warren as much more than a coach. He considered Warren a mentor and friend.

“Coach was constantly encouraging me as a coach,” Harrison said. “He cared about my family and talked to me all the time about my kids.”

Danny Martin, another former player of Warren’s, said it was hard to describe all that the coach meant to him in the short time he was given.

“They told me I had five minutes to speak and I said, ‘How do you speak on a legend in 5 minutes?'” Martin said.

Martin said Warren was a man to look up to.

“He was always a gentleman, always a man of faith, and he was coach,” Martin said.

Warren leaves behind a legacy that will live on forever.

“The character he built of his players, they will all tell you ‘I respected Coach Warren,'” said Martin. “Coach Warren was truly a legend. He truly was a legend.”