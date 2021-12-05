Community remembers 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor and lives lost from Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Seven lives from Northeast Tennessee lost in Pearl Harbor were remembered in a Johnson City ceremony Sunday.

Those souls were among thousands that were killed in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941, nearly 80 years ago.

“It was the first Sunday morning in 1941 that Pearl Harbor was attacked,” Bryan Lauzon, American Legion Commander of Kings Mountain Post 24 in Johnson City said. “It’s to remember that event, the occasion, all the soldiers, the sailors that were lost on that day.”

Dozens came out to the event held by the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, American Legion and ETSU ROTC.

Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council President Sam Jones said his hope is that the ceremony leaves a lasting impression on the younger generation.

“They will remember this day and what it meant to American history and for the men that sacrificed both in Europe and in the Pacific to protect the freedoms that people enjoy today,” Jones said.

“People have a tendency to forget the history,” Lauzon said. “If you don’t study history, then you’re going to make the same mistakes perhaps in the future.”

For ETSU ROTC Cadet Griffin Goodale, the day holds a special meaning as he remembers his great grandfather, who survived Pearl Harbor.

Unfortunately, he passed away before Goodale met him, but his story is something that’s been passed down through generations.

“Just very honored to know that he was there and he was trying to help,” Goodale said. “He was trying to contribute to help his fellow soldiers in any way that he could.”