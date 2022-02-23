JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After three inmates walked away from a work detail at Freedom Hall Tuesday, police are still searching for the escapees.

The JCPD identified the inmates as Brianna Marie Fleenor, Mary Elizabeth Dunn, and Kayla Danielle Pierson.

Fleenor was sentenced for selling methamphetamine, Dunn was convicted of felony theft and evading arrest, and Pierson was convicted of selling meth, according to a release from the police department.

“Definitely can be a little concerning, but hopefully they’ll be found,” Aislinn Bailey, who lives nearby Freedom Hall, said. “Obviously, there’s some things that need to be changed to make that a little bit safer.”

Bailey heard police sirens in the area around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“There was just a police presence all the way up and down the road, everywhere you looked you could see a car someplace,” Bailey said. “I mean, we were kind of wondering what was going on.”

Police said when they were notified of the inmates’ escape Tuesday, they jumped into action, tracking down every lead.

“About 5:30 we were notified that three of the inmates from the Johnson City Detention Center had walked away from a work detail,” JCPD Major Brian Rice said.

Rice said that the inmates were under the “custody and control of civilian employees of Freedom Hall.”

“They are all minimum security, trustee-type inmates, so they were doing custodial work,” Rice said.

Bristol, Virginia police told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that Fleenor is accused of shooting a man in 2021. The agency has two warrants out for Fleenor’s arrest for malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Photo: Nathan Adams

Authorities believe that the inmates are traveling in the Honda Accord featured above, according to a Facebook post from Johnson City Police Crime Stoppers and Most Wanted

JCPD said a Bristol man was arrested Tuesday night in connection to the escape.

Nathan Adams, 28, is charged with three counts of facilitating escape after he reportedly picked up the trio and drove them to an undisclosed location.

“We’re still working on a lot of leads going on right now,” Rice said. “As a result of that, we’ve been able to track down and make one arrest.”