TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University held its annual Glow Run event on Thursday. Community members of all ages came out to participate in the 1-mile fun run and the 5k race.

“It’s just been a really great community outreach event,” said Belle Kemp, director of alumni and community outreach engagement at Tusculum. “There’s all kinds of people who have never been on our campus are now here and it wouldn’t be possible without all of our sponsors as well.”

Kemp told News Channel 11 that 100 people signed up for the event and even more came out to show their support.

“We decided, we’ll bring in some sponsors, pump up the music, add some glow sticks and make it a good time,” Kemp said.

Paul Codispoti, a participant who has ALS, enjoys being a part of 5k races and spreading awareness about his disease.

“At first it was an opportunity to do something I love, which is run with my friends,” Codispoti said. “Now it provides us the ability to bring awareness to the fight against ALS and maybe inspire others.”

Codispoti took part in the race alongside his friends and family, he said he wants to continue to encourage others to follow their dreams despite limitations.

“Don’t stop living, find something that you enjoy doing and continue to do it,” Codispoti said. “Even if it means modifying the activity due to your condition, as we have done, you need to keep moving.”

The money raised from the event will go towards supporting the cross-country team and the alumni department.