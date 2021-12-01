Community rallies around Hampton High football team to get them to title game

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County community has rallied behind the Hampton High School football team to help them get to their 2A title game.

In order to get the football team, cheerleaders and band to the game the school needed to raise $4,000.

The community came together in a big way to help the team get to the game, with a $2,000 donation coming from Century 21 Legacy.

“This is the first time they’re going, and the entire community has rallied around behind them,” said Century 21 Legacy Realtor Debra Elliot.

The team’s head football coach, Michael Lunsford, stated that the team had raised $13,000 in total.

“These guys, they don’t always get the nicest things or the best things, but they have the opportunity to do something great, and we just could not be more appreciative of all the support, and especially of Century 21 for their donation,” said Lunsford.

The money raised will go toward the tournament cost and carry over into 2022 as well.