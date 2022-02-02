Community raising money for Greeneville bartender who lost home in fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the community are raising money for a beloved bartender who lost his home in a fire, leaving him nothing but his car and the clothes he was wearing that night.

Tim Castle is a bartender at Brumley’s Restaurant inside the General Morgan Inn in Greeneville. On Saturday, his home in Kingsport went up in flames while he was working a shift at the inn.

Castle’s home insurance was dropped because he needed roof repairs. Now, the community is helping Castle fill this tall order.

A GoFundMe titled “Help Tim rebuild his life” has raised almost $7,000 in one day as of Wednesday night. The historic hotel is also accepting donations at the front desk.

Castle, despite the uncertainty before him, was thankful for the support he’s received.

“I’m not even sure what I’ll be doing tomorrow, much less months from now,” he said. “I realize that helping is what I’d be doing if it was the other way around, but I do appreciate it. Everything.”

While pulling into his driveway on Saturday night, Castle saw what he envisioned as the home he would retire in going up in flames.

“As I rolled up, the smoke was just billowing out of the house,” Castle said. “It’s like a disaster in slow motion that you see everything you’ve worked for just go away.”

Castle had just recently paid off the mortgage on the home and had plans to build on a deck. His efforts to fix the roof were delayed by not being able to find contractors during the pandemic.

“It’s a hardship. Along with the house, everything that you own. It’s years of accumulation,” Castle said.

He said crews battled the fire for almost five hours while Castle watched in agony. It also brought back some bad memories of the first time when he lost a home to fire at the age of five.

“I barely remember it, but I know it changed our family forever,” Castle said. “There’s nothing like losing everything. The only thing worse is losing your mom.”

Lost in the flames were his 2,000 disc Blu-ray collection, a photograph collection and family mementos. Castle was able to salvage some items, including his motorcycle, guitar and his mother’s jewelry.

A long-time member of the Tri-Cities restaurant industry, Castle had become a favorite at Brumley’s inside the General Morgan Inn.

“The people in Greeneville have treated me like family from day one,” Castle said.

People across the Tri-Cities have provided Castle with places to stay, including his employer at the General Morgan Inn.

You can find more information on how to help Castle by following this link.