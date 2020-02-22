Community plans prayer vigils, fundraiser for missing Evelyn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned about multiple prayer vigils and fundraisers scheduled for this weekend as authorities continue to search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, the little girl at the center of an ongoing AMBER Alert.

A Facebook event titled “Pray for Evelyn Mae” has scheduled a prayer vigil for the missing 15-month-old in Bristol, Virginia on Saturday at 6 p.m.

According to the event’s page, it is scheduled to be held at Cumberland Square Park.

We also received information regarding another candlelight vigil happening Sunday in Kingsport at Glenn Bruce Park.

That event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There is also an event regarding a fundraiser for Evelyn Boswell that is being hosted by a local food truck “The Krazy Gringos.”

That fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday from 12-7 p.m. at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the page, ” Sunday we are doing a fundraiser at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to raise reward money for Evelyn Boswell, the missing 15-month-old in Sullivan County. FIFTY PERCENT of all food sold will go directly to the SCSO to support this fund! We will start serving at 12 p.m. & go until we sell out. “

